Cherokee County man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child molestation

Alexander Eppsteiner, 27, will serve 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple...
Alexander Eppsteiner, 27, will serve 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of child molestation.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man from Acworth will serve 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of child molestation, according to the Cherokee County district attorney’s office on Monday.

Alexander Eppsteiner, 27, had sexually abused a child since he was 7, a statement said. While investigating, the attorney’s office also discovered other incidents — including Eppsteiner taking and collecting pictures of boys in public restrooms and sharing explicit images with a 14-year-old boy in New York.

After prison, Eppsteiner will be on probation for life and have to register as a sex offender.

“We are proud of the brave boy who had the courage to tell his parents about the abuse, ensuring that this defendant is unable to hurt another child,” Cherokee County District Attorney Susan Treadaway said in the statement.

