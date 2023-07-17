3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Clayton County residents describe moments mass shooting suspect was killed

Clayton County residents describe moments mass shooting suspect was killed
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in Clayton County describe the moments police located Andre Longmore, a mass shooting suspect out of Henry County, in their neighborhood.

Justin Robinson told Atlanta News First he and his friends were in their backyard on Wagon Wheel Court when Longmore allegedly jumped into the yard asking for help.

“He had a gun, he was bleeding, he was naked,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he ran to alert police officers who were already in the area looking for Longmore.

“Police go in, they open the back door, soon as they open the back door this guy starts shooting, shoots at the cops,” Robinson said. “The police start shooting.”

Authorities confirmed Longmore was involved in a shooting with police.

Officers tracked him to the area near Mount Zion High School when he tried to get away, but was eventually caught and killed.

A Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy and two Clayton County police officers were injured.

Longmore is accused of opening fire in the Dogwood Lakes area Saturday morning killing four.

RELATED:

“We will hunt you down:” Everything we know about the Henry County mass shooting and manhunt.

Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say

Manhunt underway for man accused of killing 4 in Henry County

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role
Andre Longmore
Manhunt underway for man accused of killing 4 in Henry County
Daven Beasley
Missing teen sought by police found dead near pond in southwest Atlanta
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say

Latest News

Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect confirmed dead
Henry County mass shooting suspect killed
Clayton County residents describe moments mass shooting suspect was killed
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say