Clayton County residents describe moments mass shooting suspect was killed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in Clayton County describe the moments police located Andre Longmore, a mass shooting suspect out of Henry County, in their neighborhood.

Justin Robinson told Atlanta News First he and his friends were in their backyard on Wagon Wheel Court when Longmore allegedly jumped into the yard asking for help.

“He had a gun, he was bleeding, he was naked,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he ran to alert police officers who were already in the area looking for Longmore.

“Police go in, they open the back door, soon as they open the back door this guy starts shooting, shoots at the cops,” Robinson said. “The police start shooting.”

Authorities confirmed Longmore was involved in a shooting with police.

Officers tracked him to the area near Mount Zion High School when he tried to get away, but was eventually caught and killed.

A Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy and two Clayton County police officers were injured.

Longmore is accused of opening fire in the Dogwood Lakes area Saturday morning killing four.

