Community comes together to honor victims of Hampton mass shooting

A Henry County community comes together following a deadly shooting over the weekend.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A gunman opened fire at a Hampton subdivision killing four people and leaving the quiet town in shock.

A gunman opened fire at a Hampton subdivision killing four people and leaving the quiet town in shock.

A vigil will take place Monday evening to honor those victims.

Residents in the historically peaceful city of about 8,300 people are now pulling themselves together after the suspected shooter claimed four lives.

The victims are Ronald Jeffer, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, Scott Leavitt, 67, and Shirley Leavitt, 66.

A family friend of Scott Leavitt and Shirley Leavitt told us the married couple was looking forward to retirement.

“This is a small, quaint little town and just a lot of love here, it’s just one thing that doesn’t happen here,” said Hampton Councilmember and business owner Devlin Cleveland.

Cleveland runs a homemade ice cream and coffee shop on East Main Street.

“Three of those victims were our customers. It’s just one of those things that you never know what’s going to happen and there is nothing you can really prepare for,” said Cleveland.

The mass shooting comes as a shock.

Police named 40-year-old Andre Longmore as the suspected shooter.

After a day-long manhunt, Longmore died on Sunday in a shootout with law enforcement in Jonesboro.

Now the community is focusing on healing and asking everyone to keep the city of Hampton in their prayers.

“No one woke up that day thinking that something like that was going to happen and again for me, we just pray for all the victims, and just everybody pray for the community,” said Cleveland.

The vigil is set for 7:30 p.m. at 20 E Main St. S

