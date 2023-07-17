Engaged Georgia firefighters hospitalized after fire engine rolls over in on-duty accident

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Upson County firefighters are in the hospital fighting for their lives after their firetruck overturned while responding to an incident. The couple is engaged to be married in October.

According to Monroe County Emergency Services, who took to Facebook to ask community members for their healing thoughts, Logan Gordy and Trista Cheeks were responding to a car accident when their fire engine rolled, leaving the volunteer firefighters with life-threatening injuries.

Trista Cheeks was rushed into surgery and Logan Gordy had to be placed in a medically-induced coma due to the severity of his condition.

Trista’s family members told MCES she is responding to pain, but still has a rough road ahead.

“She opens her eyes when they move her. She did pretty good with her neuro checks last night, still sluggish, but that’s ok...” her mother wrote. “Pray that EEG doesn’t show seizures, her brain continues to heal, and that we continue to see more alertness and response. We have lots of people ask if we need anything and we just want your prayers. Pray like you have never prayed before that Logan & Trista are healed and can have their dream wedding. I know this is a long road of recovery, but that’s ok. We just want both of them well!”

In the Facebook post, MCES said Gordy will need a miracle.

“There are prayers coming from all over the country. Please keep them coming, we are asking for some good news. Our hearts are overwhelmed with sadness and love. We love this boy, he is a fighter. God bless you all,” said Logan’s dad.

