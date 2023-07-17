3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Turning up the heat this week!

Highs in the low 90s today, but mid to upper 90s by mid week
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Monday morning starts on a quiet, but slightly cooler note. While it’s not feeling Fall-like, the morning is a touch more comfortable with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, with slightly lower humidity.

Through the afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Tomorrow our heat really starts to turn up. In fact, this week we are on track to be the hottest we’ve been since the beginning of July.

High temperatures tomorrow will climb into the mid to upper 90s, and expect this kind of heat to continue through at least Thursday.

The heat index values come mid to late week will be dangerously high. Expect temperatures to feel anywhere from 100 to 104 degrees for several hours in the afternoons Wednesday through Friday. Be sure you and your family are staying plenty hydrated and cool.

A few storms could roll in from the northwest starting Wednesday, with a slightly higher coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday.

Rain and storm chances continue Saturday, but Sunday we look dry with temperatures becoming a little more seasonable, in the low 90s, through the weekend.

Highs will climb into the low 90s today
Highs will climb into the low 90s today(ANF)
Feels like temperatures will soar into the triple digits mid to late week.
Feels like temperatures will soar into the triple digits mid to late week.(ANF)
Low 90s today ahead of a hot week. Rain chances start to return Wednesday through Saturday.
Low 90s today ahead of a hot week. Rain chances start to return Wednesday through Saturday.(ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say
Daven Beasley
Missing teen sought by police found dead near pond in southwest Atlanta
A Charlotte IHOP restaurant is being sued for alleged religious discrimination and retaliation...
Teenage iHOP employee fatally shot in head while working, police say

Latest News

Hot week ahead
First Alert Forecast: A Very Hot Week Ahead
Hot week ahead
First Alert Forecast: A very hot week ahead
Temperatures top out in the lower 90s Sunday
First Alert: Heat and humidity dominate Sunday forecast!
Temperatures top out in the lower 90s Sunday
First Alert | Trending HOT!