First Alert Forecast: Turning up the heat this week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Monday morning starts on a quiet, but slightly cooler note. While it’s not feeling Fall-like, the morning is a touch more comfortable with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, with slightly lower humidity.

Through the afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Tomorrow our heat really starts to turn up. In fact, this week we are on track to be the hottest we’ve been since the beginning of July.

High temperatures tomorrow will climb into the mid to upper 90s, and expect this kind of heat to continue through at least Thursday.

The heat index values come mid to late week will be dangerously high. Expect temperatures to feel anywhere from 100 to 104 degrees for several hours in the afternoons Wednesday through Friday. Be sure you and your family are staying plenty hydrated and cool.

A few storms could roll in from the northwest starting Wednesday, with a slightly higher coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday.

Rain and storm chances continue Saturday, but Sunday we look dry with temperatures becoming a little more seasonable, in the low 90s, through the weekend.

Highs will climb into the low 90s today (ANF)

Feels like temperatures will soar into the triple digits mid to late week. (ANF)

Low 90s today ahead of a hot week. Rain chances start to return Wednesday through Saturday. (ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.