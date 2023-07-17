Georgia Supreme Court denies Trump’s petition to quash grand jury report
The former president’s attorneys were hoping the court would also prohibit further investigation from Fulton DA Fani Willis.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Supreme Court has rejected a petition filed by former President Donald Trump’s attorneys to quash a Fulton County special grand jury investigation into his alleged 202 election interference.
The court issued the ruling late Monday afternoon.
Last week, Trump’s attorneys also asked the Georgia Supreme Court and the Fulton County Superior Court block further investigation from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Earlier this year, according to Fulton County Superior Court filings, Trump’s attorneys also made the same requests.
- Read Trump’s Georgia Supreme Court petition here.
- Read Trump’s Fulton County Superior Court’s petition here.
On Tuesday, a grand jury was seated in Atlanta that will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for the nation’s 45th president or or his Republican allies for alleged efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 narrow election loss in Georgia.
Last year, Willis opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.” Months later, a special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May 2022. In court filings, she alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” a contest that eventually saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.
In an April 24 letter, Willis warned Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat of “charging decisions” coming this summer in connection with her investigation; she also notified Fulton County deputies she will announce charges from her investigation sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1.
Willis also has notified Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville her office plans to work remotely during the first three weeks of August and asking no trials be scheduled during that time.
Fulton County deputies were in Miami last month as Trump appeared in federal court in his latest round of legal challenges.
The deputies were there to observe how local law enforcement authorities were preparing before, during and after Trump’s arraignment, when he became the first ex-president in history to be criminally charged by the federal government he once oversaw.
MORE COVERAGE BELOW
- Trump lawyers ask judge to postpone trial without setting date in classified documents case
- Trump claims ‘total exoneration,’ special grand jury recommends perjury charges
- Fulton DA says court should dismiss Trump’s special grand jury challenges
- Fulton DA given until May 1 to respond to Trump’s motion to quash report
- Anticipation builds ahead of Thursday’s partial Trump grand jury report
- Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor ups anticipation
- Fani Willis has enough evidence to indict Donald Trump: Geoff Duncan
- ‘No rash decision’ | Judge deciding whether Trump grand jury report will be made public
- Atlanta News First requests public release of special grand jury report
- Fulton County prosecutors finalize report in Trump probe
- Georgia lawmakers push back on testifying in Trump probe
- Fulton County grand jury wraps up its investigation into Donald Trump
- Fulton election workers Ruby Freeman, Shaye Moss receiving medals from President Biden
- Judge orders Gingrich to testify in Georgia election probe
- U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Lindsey Graham testimony in Fulton County
- Trump aide Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Fulton County election probe
- Appeals court: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia probe
- Burt Jones attacked as alleged fake Trump elector in lieutenant governor debate
- Donald Trump slams Fulton DA Fani Willis for ‘political witch hunt’
- Judge again denies Graham’s effort to skirt Georgia subpoena
- Judge rules Kemp must testify in grand jury probe, agrees to delay testimony
- Gov. Brian Kemp moves to quash grand jury subpoena into alleged election interference
- Rudy Giuliani testifies before Fulton grand jury on alleged 2020 election tampering
- SC Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify in Georgia election probe, federal judge rules
- #BillionDollarLawyer representing Donald Trump in grand jury probe
- Rudy Giuliani to testify August 17 before grand jury into alleged election tampering
- Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
- Fulton DA disqualified from investigating alleged election interference by Burt Jones
- Fulton County judge orders Sen. Graham to testify in front of Trump grand jury
- Filmmaker to testify in Georgia Trump election investigation
Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.