Henry Co. deputy shot in shootout with mass shooting suspect identified

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Henry County deputy shot during a shootout with a mass shooting suspect has been identified.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Cpl. Daniel Podsiadly is “resting comfortably” after surgery at Grady Hospital. Cpl. Podsaidly was shot during the shootout that killed Andre Longmore. Two Clayton County police officers were also injured during the shootout.

Podsiadly is a 30-year veteran officer, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Longmore is accused of killing four people in Henry County over the weekend.

