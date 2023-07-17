3-Degree Guarantee
Man in ballistic vest shot after firing at Pickens County deputies, sheriff says

The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Pickens County deputies in Jasper
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting involving Pickens County deputies.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were performing a welfare check along Ginger Drive in Jasper Monday morning when a man walked outside of a home sporting a ballistic vest and carrying a rifle.

Investigators said the man began shooting at deputies at which point they returned fire. No deputies were injured. The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown, but the sheriff’s office told Atlanta News First, he was taken to the hospital.

The case was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story.

