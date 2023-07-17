Man dead after shooting in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead after a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Sunday night.

According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened at 1282 Oakland Dr. at 7:30 p.m. When officers got there, they located a man with a gunshot wound who later died from his injuries in the hospital.

There is no information on the suspect.

This is an active investigation and Atlanta News first will update with more information as it comes in.

