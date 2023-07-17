3-Degree Guarantee
Man forged documents, tried to access bank customer’s account, Gwinnett County police allege

Suspect wanted in Gwinnett County bank forgery investigation
Suspect wanted in Gwinnett County bank forgery investigation(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are asking for your help finding a man they allege tried to use another person’s identity to get into their bank account.

It happened on June 21 at the 5000 block of Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners.

Investigators said the man entered Piedmont Bank that Wednesday afternoon wearing a tan baseball hat, orange shirt, and a gray sports coat. He then walked up to the bank teller, presented a forged passport card, and asked for a bank statement, according to police.

Bank management told the responding officer they received a call the day before from someone asking about the process of withdrawing large amounts of cash. The caller identified themselves as Gerald Davidson, a longtime customer. According to the incident report obtained by Atlanta News First, the bank flagged the account after the suspicious call, citing that the real Davidson was “familiar with the withdraw process.”

When the suspect arrived and presented himself as Gerald Davidson, the bank recognized that the man standing in front of them was not the real Davidson and that the documents had been forged in his name. Bank staff called 9-1-1, but the man ran away before police arrived.

GCPD is asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by clicking here. A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

