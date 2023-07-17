3-Degree Guarantee
NASA’s telescope shares breathtaking image on its 1-year anniversary

NASA astronomer Karl Gordon appeared on Atlanta News First to talk about the James Webb telescope's one-year anniversary.
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It has been one year since the James Webb Space Telescope started observing the universe and on its first-year anniversary NASA has released a stunning new image of stars.

NASA astronomer Karl Gordon said that the Webb Telescope observes the universe in infrared, which is not visible to humans.

“One of the things that makes it amazing is that it is large; the size is 6 meters, 18 feet across. It has the best resolution and it has the best eyes in infrared so we can get this amazing picture,” the scientist said.

Gordon said that the quantitative level of information taken by the telescope is intriguing.

“I think the raw beauty of the image is very encouraging and it encourages me day to day. So I can’t imagine the beauty of the universe that we get to study,” Gordon said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

