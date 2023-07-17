3-Degree Guarantee
Sandy Springs business uses app to limit food waste

“There is nothing more that upsets me more than throwing away food.”
Sandy Springs business is using an app to limit food waste
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Food waste is responsible for eight to 10% of greenhouse gas emissions globally. Now, several Atlanta area restaurants are using an app to limit their food waste, including Cubanos ATL in Sandy Springs.

“If you are a food-selling business, you can sell your food via the app,” said Sarah Soteroff with app Too Good to Go. “If you are a consumer, you can purchase food that is perfectly good to eat, that didn’t sell during the course of business, for a discount through the app.”

Nearly 40% of all food produced in the U.S. goes to waste, according to Feeding America.

“It is definitely convenient for us and they are getting an unbelievable deal,” said Ozzy Llanes of Cubanos ATL.

If you are a business or consumer interested in reducing food waste, visit their website.

