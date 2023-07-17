3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

School bus safety inspections underway ahead of new school year

Georgia Department of Public Safety officers perform inspections each year
Georgia Department of Public Safety officers were out conducting safety inspections for Marietta City School buses Monday in preparation for the new school year
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officer Matt Kelly has a big job to do.

“We begin at the front of the vehicle, we do the walk around,” he said.

Officer Kelly is one of three Georgia Department of Public Safety officers conducting safety inspections for the Marietta City Schools bus fleet. It’s a highly specific job. Kelly says there are only 12 of them statewide that do it each year.

“We go inside, we are checking emergency equipment, emergency exits, steering, instrumentation panels,” said Kelly.

These inspections are routine, and they go all over the state checking on fleets, to ensure your child is in good hands before heading back to school.

Officer Kelly is not just an officer, he is also a dad, so there is no denying what inspires him - it’s the children.

“It’s what keeps me motivated, it keeps me very passionate about this job. I inspect every school bus as if my kids are going to be on it at the end of the day,” said Kelly.

Lieutenant Anthony Hudson said they are doing their part, and now it is time for the public to hold up their end of the bargain.

“We all have to work together, so that means they need to put down their phones, pay more attention to your surroundings,” said Hudson.

This week they are inspecting 92 buses for Marietta. Henry County is also getting its inspections this week.

Kelly said based on precedent, Marietta City Schools buses are in good shape. He will work to ensure that is the same for other metro Atlanta districts too.

Kelly says the department also monitors drivers each year to ensure they remain compliant.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say
Daven Beasley
Missing teen sought by police found dead near pond in southwest Atlanta
A Charlotte IHOP restaurant is being sued for alleged religious discrimination and retaliation...
Teenage iHOP employee fatally shot in head while working, police say

Latest News

The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Pickens County deputies in Jasper
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Pickens County deputies in Jasper.
Man in ballistic vest shot after firing at Pickens County deputies, sheriff says
School bus safety inspections underway ahead of new school year
Man who kidnapped, killed ex-girlfriend had similar incident with her on this day last year
‘I’m heartbroken’: Mother of suspected Henry County shooter apologizes to neighbors