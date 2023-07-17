School bus safety inspections underway ahead of new school year

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officer Matt Kelly has a big job to do.

“We begin at the front of the vehicle, we do the walk around,” he said.

Officer Kelly is one of three Georgia Department of Public Safety officers conducting safety inspections for the Marietta City Schools bus fleet. It’s a highly specific job. Kelly says there are only 12 of them statewide that do it each year.

“We go inside, we are checking emergency equipment, emergency exits, steering, instrumentation panels,” said Kelly.

These inspections are routine, and they go all over the state checking on fleets, to ensure your child is in good hands before heading back to school.

Officer Kelly is not just an officer, he is also a dad, so there is no denying what inspires him - it’s the children.

“It’s what keeps me motivated, it keeps me very passionate about this job. I inspect every school bus as if my kids are going to be on it at the end of the day,” said Kelly.

Lieutenant Anthony Hudson said they are doing their part, and now it is time for the public to hold up their end of the bargain.

“We all have to work together, so that means they need to put down their phones, pay more attention to your surroundings,” said Hudson.

This week they are inspecting 92 buses for Marietta. Henry County is also getting its inspections this week.

Kelly said based on precedent, Marietta City Schools buses are in good shape. He will work to ensure that is the same for other metro Atlanta districts too.

Kelly says the department also monitors drivers each year to ensure they remain compliant.

