3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Smyrna police reunite father and daughter 2 years after she was taken

With the help of “new investigative technologies” and persistence, Smyrna police detectives...
With the help of “new investigative technologies” and persistence, Smyrna police detectives found the young girl and brought her to her father.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After two long years, a father and daughter were reunited late Sunday night, according to the Smyrna Police Department.

The daughter had been taken by a non-custodial parent, who fled the country. But with the help of “new investigative technologies” and persistence, Smyrna police detectives found the young girl and brought her back to her father, the police said on Facebook.

Smyrna police worked with several agencies — including Mexico law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children — to bring the girl home.

Police encourage anyone who knows the location of a missing child or person to contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say
Daven Beasley
Missing teen sought by police found dead near pond in southwest Atlanta
A Charlotte IHOP restaurant is being sued for alleged religious discrimination and retaliation...
Teenage iHOP employee fatally shot in head while working, police say

Latest News

ANF - Breaking News
Man arrested after allegedly barricading himself, several children inside DeKalb County home, police say
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Pickens County deputies in Jasper
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Pickens County deputies in Jasper.
Man in ballistic vest shot after firing at Pickens County deputies, sheriff says
School bus safety inspections underway ahead of new school year