Smyrna police reunite father and daughter 2 years after she was taken

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After two long years, a father and daughter were reunited late Sunday night, according to the Smyrna Police Department.

The daughter had been taken by a non-custodial parent, who fled the country. But with the help of “new investigative technologies” and persistence, Smyrna police detectives found the young girl and brought her back to her father, the police said on Facebook.

Smyrna police worked with several agencies — including Mexico law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children — to bring the girl home.

Police encourage anyone who knows the location of a missing child or person to contact law enforcement.

