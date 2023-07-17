3-Degree Guarantee
Tennessee football to vacate wins from 2019-20 for NCAA violations

FILE - New Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks at his introduction...
FILE - New Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks at his introduction ceremony in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The NCAA fined Tennessee more than $8 million on Friday, July 14, 2023, and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s football program must vacate all 11 of its wins from the 2019 and 2020 seasons under coach Jeremy Pruitt as part of penalties handed down by the NCAA for multiple violations.

A school spokesman confirmed on Sunday the Vols’ eight wins in 2019 and three in 2020 will be vacated and will be reflected in the program’s record book.

Pruitt’s final record is now 5-19, and the school’s all-time record is 856-410-53.

The vacated wins are part of the penalties from the NCAA from a report that outlined more than 200 violations during Pruitt’s three-year tenure in Knoxville.

Tennessee was fined $8 million and four staffers, including Pruitt, were given show-cause orders for infractions detailed in the more than 80-page report. Pruitt was fired in early 2021 and was given a six-year show-cause order.

The report said Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, the most severe, and said most involved recruiting infractions and direct payments to athletes and their families — benefits that totaled approximately $60,000.

