Two pedestrians, two days: Athens sees back-to-back traffic accidents

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In two days, two pedestrians were hit by cars in Athens — and one of the crashes was fatal, police said.

The first case happened last Friday at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Custom Place, where a pedestrian tried to cross the highway and was hit by a car at 9:37 p.m. Responding officers tried to save the pedestrian’s life, but the person was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, according to a statement from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Five hours later, another pedestrian was hit at Old Winterville Road and Branch Street. The driver wasn’t there when police arrived, and the pedestrian couldn’t remember any details. They were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Including last Friday’s incident, ten people have now died this year in Athens-Clarke County motor vehicle crashes, police said.

