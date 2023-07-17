3-Degree Guarantee
Woman hit and killed in Cumberland Mall parking lot, driver arrested police say

An 18-year-old woman has been accused of hitting and killing a 25-year-old pedestrian in the parking lot at Cumberland Mall on Sunday, Cobb County police said.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 18-year-old woman has been accused of hitting and killing a 25-year-old pedestrian in the parking lot at Cumberland Mall on Sunday, Cobb County police said.

Vanessa Robinson is accused of hitting Paige Jenkins at Cumberland Mall. Jenkins was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and later died from her injuries.

Robinson was arrested.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program and the Fairburn Police Department assisted in the case, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

