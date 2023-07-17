3-Degree Guarantee
Woman kidnapped from job, killed by boyfriend in Clayton County, police say

A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A kidnapping incident that started late Sunday night in Fayette County ended with the death of a 19-year-old woman outside a high school in Clayton County early Monday morning.

Officials say Sunday night at 11:30 p.m., Clayton County Police were notified of a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly shot by her boyfriend. They say she was kidnapped from her job in Fayetteville.

Fayette County pursued the suspect’s vehicle into Clayton County where the pursuit ended at Lovejoy High School. That’s where the suspect shot the woman, fatally wounding her, according to police.

Police say the victim’s boyfriend is in custody being questioned at this time.

Atlanta News First is in Clayton County working to get the latest information from investigators. We’ll provide updates as soon as we learn more.

