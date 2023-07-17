Woman kidnapped from job, killed by boyfriend in Clayton County, police say
HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A kidnapping incident that started late Sunday night in Fayette County ended with the death of a 19-year-old woman outside a high school in Clayton County early Monday morning.
Officials say Sunday night at 11:30 p.m., Clayton County Police were notified of a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly shot by her boyfriend. They say she was kidnapped from her job in Fayetteville.
Fayette County pursued the suspect’s vehicle into Clayton County where the pursuit ended at Lovejoy High School. That’s where the suspect shot the woman, fatally wounding her, according to police.
Police say the victim’s boyfriend is in custody being questioned at this time.
Atlanta News First is in Clayton County working to get the latest information from investigators. We’ll provide updates as soon as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.