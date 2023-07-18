3-Degree Guarantee
1 in Georgia wins $2M in Monday’s Powerball drawing, 3 others win $50K

Georgia Lottery tickets
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

Monday’s winning numbers are 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and Powerball 21.

Even though no winning ticket was sold for the estimated $900 million jackpot, one person in Georgia won $2 million by matching five white balls with the Power Play option, and three others won $50,000 each by matching four white balls and the red Powerball.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

