Acworth couple documents 27 years of love in a book

ACWORTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For one Acworth couple, ‘happily ever after’ isn’t a fairytale. It’s real life.

If you don’t believe in miracles, you haven’t met Frieda and Charles Dixon yet.

The Acworth couple’s whirlwind romance is something many of us only read about.

Now thanks to Frieda, you can do just that.

They’ve been together for the last 27 years.

And their story is so inspiring that their romance of 27 years is published in the June edition of the popular anthology series ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul: All you need is Love.’

The book titled “Love at First Flight” is named after their first date in 1996 up in the sky on Charles’s airplane.

“Our meeting was a miracle,” said Frieda. Meeting such a special person was a miracle, the whole story was, you know?”

“Love at First Flight, page 297,” Frieda said.

Charles was a pilot and aerospace engineer, but Frieda calls him her “saint Superman.”

After her first husband died, she wrote a list of qualities she wanted in a dream partner.

Charles had them all, and he could fly, according to Frieda.

“I figured that any man with all of those qualities would be like a Superman,” she said.

“Look live before the airplane ride that sealed their fate, the two met right here at ‘First United Methodist Church in Marietta’ at a single’s event. After their first dance, the sparks were immediate. But Frieda had a big secret.”

“I was on borrowed time, and I didn’t figure anyone would want to invest their life in mine,” Frieda said.

In 1980, Frieda was diagnosed with a rare and debilitating liver disease, and to survive. She said she needed a transplant.

When Frieda mustered up the courage to Charles, his reaction surprised her.

“The first thing he said to me was, I hope you have insurance.”

“I just felt like this is what I’m supposed to be doing, helping others.

Just three weeks later, Charles popped the question.

Three months after that, the two were married.

Their hope is their love story inspires others, especially seniors, not to give up on finding true love and to keep the faith.

“As long as god is in your life and you’re committing your life to him, he will provide for you,” said Frieda.

