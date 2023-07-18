APS expects to assist thousands of families at back-to-school bash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Public Schools is set to host its annual Back To School Bash at the Georgia World Congress Center Saturday. School officials anticipate assisting up to 11,000 APS families with school supplies, educational resources, and more.

According to a news release, attendees who are 16 years old and older will have the opportunity to also visit more than 150 exhibitors, including a career fair.

Students will receive free backpacks filled with school supplies. Families can also enjoy healthcare resources, fun activities, and other giveaways.

As one of the largest school districts in Georgia, Atlanta Public Schools serves around 50,000 students, according to school officials. The event is free “exclusively for Atlanta Public School families,” according to the news release.

The back-to-school bash is scheduled to be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center in Halls C1 and C2. The GWCC is located at 285 Andrew Young International Blvd.

