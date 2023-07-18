Artificial intelligence phone call scam scares family

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cherokee County family is warning others about an AI voice scam that has shaken them to the core.

Debbie Moore will never forget the frantic call from what she thought was her 22-year-old daughter, Lauren.

“Right when I pick up it was who I thought was my daughter because it sounded just like her saying, “Mom” and just crying. Like “Mom” and I’m saying her name and I’m like what’s wrong,” Moore said. “By this time, my heart is beating out of my chest and I’m trying to hard not to collapse.”

On the other end of the phone line, a man told Debbie that her daughter had been involved in an accident. Minutes later, the story changed.

“He says your daughter walked by at the wrong time and she saw something she wasn’t supposed to see and what are you going to do about it? And he was like I’m going to need $50,000. And then he was like she’s been kidnapped, and I have her in the back of my truck,” Moore said.

She never paid the money and would soon learn that the call was bogus and that her daughter was safe after Debbie’s husband called Lauren on his cell phone.

“He stepped out, this would be her stepfather, stepped out of the room and he called my daughter from his phone and then she picked it up,” Moore said.

Debbie said the call that she thought was from her daughter was nothing more than an artificial intelligence scam. New software can re-create the voices of loved ones in distress. Scammers use them to ask for large sums of money.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans lost nearly $9 billion to fraud last year alone, up more than 150% in just two years.

“He was coming at me fast and furious. We need the money and the crying in the background. I mean he scared me to death,” Moore said.

