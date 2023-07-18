3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta industry members gather for SAG-AFTRA support rally amid strike

Metro Atlanta actors and other members of the industry gathered on Monday for a rally in support of a nationwide SAG-AFTRA strike.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta actors and other members of the industry gathered on Monday for a rally in support of a nationwide Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

SAG-AFTRA is looking for a new contract with studios. They’re demanding changes from Hollywood movie studios, including better pay and protections, specifically protections from AI replacing paid, working actors.

“Atlanta is a hub of the industry, it is a major contributor to the stories told on our screen both small and large,” Eric Goins, SAG-AFTRA Atlanta local president, said. “If we don’t have consent, compensation, and control over our own image, then our ability to make a life and career in this industry will come to a close.”

RELATED: Georgia actors and extras stand with counterparts for strike

SAG-AFTRA voted to call this strike nationally last week, joining screenwriters who have been on strike since May.

Dozens of movies were in the process of shooting in Georgia before the strike was announced, but now much of our $4 billion film industry in Georgia is shut down. The only shows shooting here now are reality TV shows, which are not unionized.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher spoke virtually at Monday’s rally about the outrage many of those in the industry are feeling.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say
Daven Beasley
Missing teen sought by police found dead near pond in southwest Atlanta
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Former President Trump fails again to quash special grand jury report

Latest News

Photo of Acworth couple Frieda and Charles Dixon
Acworth couple documents 27 years of love in a book
Daniel Weinman
Atlanta man wins World Series of Poker Main Event, $12M grand prize
2 children launched from car during chase, Georgia State Patrol says
Woman hit and killed in Cumberland Mall parking lot, driver arrested police say