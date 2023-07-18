Atlanta industry members gather for SAG-AFTRA support rally amid strike

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta actors and other members of the industry gathered on Monday for a rally in support of a nationwide Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

SAG-AFTRA is looking for a new contract with studios. They’re demanding changes from Hollywood movie studios, including better pay and protections, specifically protections from AI replacing paid, working actors.

“Atlanta is a hub of the industry, it is a major contributor to the stories told on our screen both small and large,” Eric Goins, SAG-AFTRA Atlanta local president, said. “If we don’t have consent, compensation, and control over our own image, then our ability to make a life and career in this industry will come to a close.”

SAG-AFTRA voted to call this strike nationally last week, joining screenwriters who have been on strike since May.

Dozens of movies were in the process of shooting in Georgia before the strike was announced, but now much of our $4 billion film industry in Georgia is shut down. The only shows shooting here now are reality TV shows, which are not unionized.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher spoke virtually at Monday’s rally about the outrage many of those in the industry are feeling.

