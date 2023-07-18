3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta man wins World Series of Poker Main Event, $12M grand prize

Daniel Weinman
Daniel Weinman(World Series of Poker)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man has won the World Series of Poker’s Main Event, taking home over $12 million.

Daniel Weinman, 35, outlasted more than 10,000 players to secure the title, the World Series of Poker said. The $12,100,000 grand prize was the largest in the tournament’s history and the 10,035 players were the largest player pool ever.

Steven Jones, a real estate investor from Arizona, came in second and took home $6,500,000.

The final table took 10 days. Weinman was on the ropes on Day 8 before eliminating another player with a lucky turn of the cards.

Weinman is no stranger to professional poker tournaments. The former Georgia Tech student won his first tournament in 2010, but the Main Event’s grand prize is almost triple his previous career earnings.

This year’s final table was one of the shortest in the tournament’s history, taking only 164 hands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

