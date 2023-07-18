Atlanta nonprofit to hold fundraiser for annual backpack giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With school slated to start soon for Georgia kids, one group wants to make sure the school year gets off to a good start.

The 18th annual Backpack in the Park event is happening this weekend at Piedmont Park.

Since starting the fundraiser in 2005, the nonprofit For the Kid in All of Us has collected more than 42,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for thousands of metro Atlanta kids in need.

“They reached out to local organizations and asked what their needs were,” said Stacy Brown, president of For the Kid in All of Us. “Their needs were getting toys during the holiday season and for families who couldn’t afford them. Then two years later, they started another event, which was called Backpack in the Park.”

Tickets are still available for Backpack in the Park, which will take place at Magnolia Hall in Piedmont Park on Saturday, July 22, beginning at 6 p.m.

The theme this year is Ice Cream Social. Organizers say there’s going to be live entertainment, a silent auction, food and drinks, and of course - ice cream.

They’re hoping to distribute more than 5,000 backpacks this year so every student in the metro is afforded a level playing field when they head back to school in the coming weeks.

“It’s hard to describe that feeling. We go to these events, and we see these kids come in and their face just lights up. It’s really an incredible feeling. It really is indescribable,” said Brown.

FTK will use the money raised from Saturday’s event to purchase and fill the backpacks. They’ll then be distributed to partner organizations that help kids and families in need.

For the Kid in All of Us is celebrating two decades of giving.

“It was started by a group of friends 20 years ago. They got together and said we need to make a difference in the community,” said Brown.

Their next fundraising event is a toy drive on Dec. 3, 2023. To make a monetary donation to FTK, click here.

