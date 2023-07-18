Braves’ Acuña is on pace to set new baseball standard for power-speed dominance

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. is on pace to do more than just join an elite 40-40 club in baseball history.

The Braves outfielder is threatening to obliterate the previous high mark for power-speed combination in a season.

Of the four players who have delivered seasons with at least 40 homers and 40 stolen bases, none accomplished the feat with more than 46 steals.

Acuña is on pace for 41 homers and 77 steals. He could become the charter member of baseball’s 40-50, 40-60 and 40-70 clubs.

Acuña’s 23 homers and 43 steals are big reasons the Braves boast the majors’ best record.

