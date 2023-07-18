3-Degree Guarantee
Braves’ Acuña is on pace to set new baseball standard for power-speed dominance

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. smiles after his solo home run against the Arizona...
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. smiles after his solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Acuña Jr. is on pace to do more than just become the fifth player in baseball history to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in the same season. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)(Darryl Webb | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. is on pace to do more than just join an elite 40-40 club in baseball history.

The Braves outfielder is threatening to obliterate the previous high mark for power-speed combination in a season.

Of the four players who have delivered seasons with at least 40 homers and 40 stolen bases, none accomplished the feat with more than 46 steals.

Acuña is on pace for 41 homers and 77 steals. He could become the charter member of baseball’s 40-50, 40-60 and 40-70 clubs.

Acuña’s 23 homers and 43 steals are big reasons the Braves boast the majors’ best record.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

