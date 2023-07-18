Canadian wildfires bring poor air quality to north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As you step out the door across the metro Tuesday, you probably will notice the haze in the sky.

The Canadian wildfires continue to burn, creating a smoky filter in the air across much of the eastern seaboard.

Due to the reduced air quality from the smoke, the National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a Code Orange for today for all of metro Atlanta.

Code orange for poor air quality today (Atlanta News First)

Who does this impact?

A code orange means that the air quality will be unhealthy for certain groups of people.

In this case, anyone with respiratory issues, heart or lung disease, the elderly, and children, especially younger children, should limit time outdoors during the peak heating hours of the day, which are between about 3-7 p.m.

Code Orange is unhealthy for certain groups with lung and heart issues. (Atlanta News First)

Why is this happening?

The reason the smoke has made its way into our area and much of the East Coast is because of the flow in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. We currently sit on the periphery of a very strong ridge of high pressure bringing extreme heat to states like Texas.

Winds around high-pressure flow clockwise, resulting in that mid-level northwesterly flow pulling in smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Ride to our west helps steer smoke in from Northwest. (Atlanta News First)

When will the Air Quality Improve?

Our forecast model does show the smoke thinning out tonight, as our mid-level air pattern begins to change. So, thankfully, our skies and our air will look and feel a lot cleaner by Wednesday morning.

The smoke will thin out through the overnight, leaving us with healthier air quality for tomorrow. (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.