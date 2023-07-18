3-Degree Guarantee
Cherokee Co. Health Dept. to hold back-to-school health clinics

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparing kids to head back to school means more than shopping for supplies for class. You have to make sure they are healthy, too. The Cherokee County Health Department is conducting back-to-school health clinics.

Required screenings like hearing, dental, and vision will be available for $60.

Health officials said they want to lend parents a hand while keeping kids healthy long-term.

Students can also get immunizations.

The clinics are on July 25 and Aug. 8 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Canton and Woodstock health centers.

