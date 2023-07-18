3-Degree Guarantee
Chris Eubanks added to the 2023 Atlanta Open

He will join the main draw singles field
Christopher Eubanks of the US celebrates after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's...
Christopher Eubanks of the US celebrates after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(Alastair Grant | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Open has announced that Chris Eubanks has been added to the main draw singles field for this year’s ATP tournament.

The event is scheduled for July 22-30, 2023 at Atlantic Station.

The former two-time All-American from Georgia Tech has risen to a career-high ranking of 31 after a stellar run at Wimbledon.

He eventually lost in the quarterfinals last Wednesday as No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev rallied to win 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1.

The Atlanta open released this statement in a Press Release:

“We’re thrilled to be able to add Chris Eubanks to the main singles draw from qualifying at the Atlanta Open,” said Peter Lebedevs, Atlanta Open tournament director. “He’s playing the best tennis of his career and we are excited to watch him compete in his hometown. Chris adds another talented name to our fantastic main draw.”

