Clayton County grand jury doesn’t indict former deputies in inmate’s death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County grand jury has chosen not to indict six former deputies for their alleged involvement in a former jail inmate’s death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into Terry Thurmond’s November 2022 death after cell phone video surfaced showing his final moments alive. The videos showed him attempting to jump from the second floor of the jail while other inmates and officers tried to stop him. He was later tased.

Thurmond’s family said the 38-year-old had a documented history of mental illness.

Clayton County’s coroner ruled his death a homicide. Thurmond’s family said there is video that appears to show an officer placing his full body weight on Thurmond to gain more control of him, while other officers appear to place pressure as well. All were later terminated by the sheriff’s office.

“While we respect the grand jury’s decision, the family is heartbroken. They feel the system has failed them yet again. Far too many vulnerable detainees are dying in jails around the country under unlawful circumstances,” a family spokesperson said in a statement.

Thomas Reynolds, an attorney representing Thurmond’s family, wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate his death and the conditions of the jail. From February 2017 to 2020, at least 17 people died while in custody at Clayton County’s jail.

While a coroner can rule a death a homicide, that doesn’t mean someone committed a crime. A homicide ruling only means the death was caused by the actions of another person.

Grand juries in Georgia decide if there is enough evidence to warrant formal criminal charges. In this case, it appears they did not believe there was enough evidence to show the deputies’ actions were criminal.

But the deputies are not out of the woods yet.

The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council confirmed all six deputies are still under investigation. The state agency isn’t conducting a criminal investigation. It’s looking into whether their actions involving Thurmond’s death violated state policing standards.

The penalties could run from barring them from working in law enforcement in the future, or finding their actions were justified. That investigation will likely conclude before the end of the year.

Reynolds said the family’s lawsuit is forthcoming.

