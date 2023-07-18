DeKalb County Commissioners say annexation petitioners forged signatures

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday against what would be the largest land annexation in state history, accusing petitioners of forging signatures.

Under Georgia law, annexations can occur if petitioners garner the signatures of 60% of voters and 60% of landowners in the annexation zone.

For weeks now, petitioners have been collecting in the Toco Hills and Biltmore Acres neighborhoods, which would be absorbed into Brookhaven city limits if the annexation were to be approved. The roughly 4,200 residents in the unincorporated DeKalb areas would immediately switch to Brookhaven services for fire, police, public works, parks and others. Two office parks, several commercial properties including the Toco Hills Shopping Center, and nine houses of worship would also be lumped inside Brookhaven city limits.

But on Tuesday, DeKalb County commissioners said not only did petitioners fail to collect the necessary number of signatures needed for approval, they may have falsified signatures as well.

“At public hearings and public meetings held on this topic members of the public expressed concern that their signatures had been forged,” said DeKalb County attorney Matt Welch. “We know that the 60% threshold has no longer been met.”

Welch said signature collectors had only obtained 46% of voter signatures and 58% of landowner signatures, just shy of the 60% mark they legally needed.

“There is forgery. There is fraud. Electors were excluded from the process,” added county attorney Vivienne Ernstes. “We have to bring transparency and accountability to this process.”

A spokesperson for the city of Brookhaven told Atlanta News First they were aware of the signature issues and were working to correct them. A Brookhaven city council vote on the annexation is still on the agenda for Tuesday, July 25 but the spokesperson said if the signature issues weren’t cured by then, councilmembers would vote no.

