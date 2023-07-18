Driver of Cumberland Mall hit-and-run faces murder charge, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The driver arrested in connection to a Sunday fatal hit-and-run at Cumberland Mall now faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, according to Cobb County police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman hit and killed in Cumberland Mall parking lot, driver arrested police say

Vanessa Robinson, 18, was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run that led to the death of 25-year-old Paige Jenkins on Sunday, police said. Jenkins was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and later died from her injuries.

Police have responded to incidents at Cumberland Mall several times in the past few months, including a parking lot shooting in April and a food fight in May.

