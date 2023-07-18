3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Driver of Cumberland Mall hit-and-run faces murder charge, police say

An 18-year-old woman has been accused of hitting and killing a 25-year-old pedestrian in the parking lot at Cumberland Mall on Sunday, Cobb County police said.
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The driver arrested in connection to a Sunday fatal hit-and-run at Cumberland Mall now faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, according to Cobb County police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman hit and killed in Cumberland Mall parking lot, driver arrested police say

Vanessa Robinson, 18, was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run that led to the death of 25-year-old Paige Jenkins on Sunday, police said. Jenkins was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and later died from her injuries.

Police have responded to incidents at Cumberland Mall several times in the past few months, including a parking lot shooting in April and a food fight in May.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Former President Trump fails again to quash special grand jury report
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Cameron Hopkins
Bond denied for man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-girlfriend
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role

Latest News

More than 1.6 million Georgia residents carry $65 billion in total student loan debt, according...
Georgia has nation’s 3rd highest average student loan debt, study says
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Pickens County deputies in Jasper. The man who...
Man who shot at Pickens County deputies dies in hospital after shootout, GBI says
Valerie Daniel Walker Jones’ home in historic Collier Heights needs about $25,000 in electrical...
MARTA bus driver falls asleep, crashes into utility pole, causing power surge
MARTA bus driver falls asleep, crashes into utility pole, causing power surge