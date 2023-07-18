FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated strong to severe storms possible overnight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Chattooga County in northwest Georgia until 11pm. A cluster of strong/severe storms are currently moving through portions of Tennessee and will gradually move towards the southeast tonight. Damaging winds, small hail, heavy downpours and frequent lightning are our primary concerns with stronger storms tonight. Most of north Georgia remains under a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for strong/severe storms tonight. Guidance has been hinting at the storms weakening as they move through our area, but an isolated storm could pack a punch as far south as Atlanta.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Chattooga County until 11pm tonight. (Atlanta News First)

More showers and storms combined with cloud cover will keep temperatures a little cooler Wednesday. We’ll see at least a slight chance of rain through the end of the week.

A First Alert is in the forecast for Thursday. While a few pop-up storms are possible, the bigger story will be the humidity in the afternoon. Temperatures will soar to the mid 90s across metro Atlanta with heat indices in the triple digits! By Saturday, drier air will move into north Georgia, which will result in lower temperatures and lower humidity for Sunday through the beginning of next week.

