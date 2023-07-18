3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated strong to severe storms possible overnight

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Chattooga County tonight.
By Patrick Pete
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Chattooga County in northwest Georgia until 11pm. A cluster of strong/severe storms are currently moving through portions of Tennessee and will gradually move towards the southeast tonight. Damaging winds, small hail, heavy downpours and frequent lightning are our primary concerns with stronger storms tonight. Most of north Georgia remains under a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for strong/severe storms tonight. Guidance has been hinting at the storms weakening as they move through our area, but an isolated storm could pack a punch as far south as Atlanta.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Chattooga County until 11pm tonight.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Chattooga County until 11pm tonight.(Atlanta News First)

More showers and storms combined with cloud cover will keep temperatures a little cooler Wednesday. We’ll see at least a slight chance of rain through the end of the week.

A First Alert is in the forecast for Thursday. While a few pop-up storms are possible, the bigger story will be the humidity in the afternoon. Temperatures will soar to the mid 90s across metro Atlanta with heat indices in the triple digits! By Saturday, drier air will move into north Georgia, which will result in lower temperatures and lower humidity for Sunday through the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Former President Trump fails again to quash special grand jury report
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Cameron Hopkins
Bond denied for man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-girlfriend
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role

Latest News

First Alert | Triple digit heat indices Thursday!
First Alert | A Few Storms Tonight, Tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hazy skies continue through the afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hazy skies continue through the afternoon
Haze over Atlanta from the Canadian wildfires on Tuesday, June 18, 2023, around noon.
Canadian wildfires bring poor air quality to north Georgia
Scattered Rain and Storms Likely Tonight and Tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: Hazy & Hot Today, Scattered Storms Tomorrow