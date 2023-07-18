3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, hazy today; Rain tonight

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny and hazy skies in metro Atlanta today with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances will increase in north Georgia tonight.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 94°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 20% after 5 PM; 50% after 10 PM

Hot with Air Quality Alert today

It will be another hot day in metro Atlanta with highs back in the low 90s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, but like Monday, there will be a lot of haze in the air. As a result of the haze, a code orange Air Quality Alert if in effect for metro Atlanta so try to avoid being outdoors for a long period of time if you have lung issues.

Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Tuesday
Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Tuesday(Atlanta News First)

Rain chances increasing tonight, Wednesday

A complex of rain and storms is expected to move into northwest Georgia tonight after sunset. This rain will weaken as it moves into metro Atlanta, but will likely arrive during the overnight hours. This overnight rain should be out of metro Atlanta for your drive to work Wednesday, but additional rounds of rain will be possible throughout the day Wednesday.

Forecast map for Tuesday night
Forecast map for Tuesday night(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for Wednesday morning
Forecast map for Wednesday morning(Atlanta News First)

Dry Saturday through next week

We’ll see at least a slight chance of rain through the end of the week. By Saturday, drier air will move into north Georgia, which will result in lower temperatures and lower humidity for Sunday through the beginning of next week.

