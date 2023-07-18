3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia emergency crews prepared for heat-related illness calls

As temperatures rise into the 90s this summer, calls for heat-related illnesses are rising with them, firefighters say.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As temperatures rise into the 90s this summer, calls for heat-related illnesses are rising with them, firefighters say.

Battalion Chief Danny Dwyer with the Roswell Fire Department said that their goal is to cool and rehydrate the patient, with crews carrying aid kits filled with fluids and cold compresses. The start of football season is a concern right now.

“High schools will have two-day practices,” Dwyer said. “A lot of times we see heat exhaustion with those guys, because they’re outside and sweating.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that heatstroke is the most severe heat-related illness. When your body overheats, you can experience heat exhaustion. You might sweat a lot and your pulse will get faster. If it’s not treated, heat exhaustion can develop into heatstroke, which may require a medical professional to administer immediate aid.

The CDC estimates more than 700 people die in the U.S. yearly from heat-related illnesses, and more than 9,000 are hospitalized. Children, pregnant women, adults, outdoor workers and the elderly are at higher risk for heat-related injuries.

The Roswell Fire Department used a display to get the message across to parents. The display measures the temperature inside a car on a 93 degree day. The inside of the car broke 130 degrees in minutes and rose to 158 degrees in nearly an hour.

“Don’t risk making a quick trip to the store without bringing your child with you,” Dwyer said.

For the fire department’s own employees wearing thick uniforms, the department makes sure crews are hydrated, staying inside with air conditioning between calls and taking breaks when they can.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

