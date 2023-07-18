3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia State Patrol cruiser can win ‘Best Looking Cruiser’

GSP cruiser
GSP cruiser(Georgia State Patrol)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You’ve seen them all around Georgia, patrolling the peach state’s busy highways.

Now, Georgia State Patrol is asking for your vote in the 2023 Best Looking Cruiser contest.

The friendly calendar competition encourages state law enforcement agencies around the country to submit a photo of their cruiser. Members of the public can then come together to decide which state has the best one.

Whoever garners the most votes receives the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and gets their cruiser photo printed onto the cover of the American Association of State Troopers’ America’s Best Looking Cruisers” wall calendar.

Last year, Georgia State Patrol came in 4th place, but this year, they’re going for number one.

If you want to cast your vote, click here.

Voting ends Monday, July 31 at noon.

