3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gov. Brian Kemp names longtime agent to lead Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Christopher E. Hosey
Christopher E. Hosey(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Hosey will lead the Georgia Bureau of Investigation beginning Aug. 1 after he was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Hosey’s appointment was approved Saturday by the state Board of Public Safety. He is taking over for Mike Register, who’s stepping down after less than a year on the job. Register is Cobb County’s next public safety director.

With nearly 1,000 employees, the bureau helps local law enforcement agencies investigate murders and other serious crimes. Its agents investigate almost all shootings by police officers. The GBI also performs autopsies and runs the state’s crime lab.

Hosey is assistant director of the agency and oversees its investigative division, the agency’s largest unit.

He joined the bureau as a narcotics agent in 1987 and was put in charge of a drug task force in 2001, helping create the agency’s first state/local regional drug enforcement office. In 2012, Hosey was in charge of drug operations, some general investigative offices, and the agency’s training unit. Former GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed him to be deputy director of investigations in 2020.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Former President Trump fails again to quash special grand jury report
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend from work, kills her in standoff with police
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role

Latest News

A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-girlfriend expected in court
SAG-AFTRA strike
Why are Hollywood writers and actors striking? An attorney weighs in
Five people are dead after a wreck on a busy northeast Georgia highway.
Two-vehicle wreck kills 5 in fiery crash on northeast Georgia highway
Backpack in the Park fundraiser
Atlanta nonprofit to hold fundraiser for annual backpack giveaway