Gwinnett County Schools to debut new alert system to streamline crisis response

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Keeping children safe is one of several things metro Atlanta educators are focused on for the upcoming school year.

New technology will make the job easier at Gwinnett County Schools.

In a few weeks when students return back to the classroom, Georgia’s largest school district will have a new tool allowing school staff to immediately call for help.

All GCPS schools will be covered by the CrisisAlert system.

“We’re using it in two different facets, the first facet is a staff alert,” said Gwinnett County Public Schools Police Chief Tony Lockard.

The district says all teachers and staff will have a CrisisAlert badge, allowing the person to call for help anywhere on campus with just three clicks.

“It will send an alert to designated individuals inside the school that will receive that alert,” said Lockard. “That notification will pop up on their desktop and also on their phone, and on their phone and desktop will be a map with the exact location inside the school that activated that alert.”

So school officials will know immediately and exactly where to respond on campus.

The school district says the 3-push staff alert can be used for things like medical emergencies or a major disruption or a school fight.

But in case of a mass shooting or life-threatening situation, staff can put the school into a hard lockdown with 8 clicks.

In the event of an 8 click or campus-wide lockdown, that is the situation that we would also have the full audio, visual notifications,” said CENTEGIX Chief Marketing Officer, Mary Ford.

“Before it would’ve been a teacher calling the front office, calling 911, getting an administrator, and telling them that there is a safety emergency inside the school,” said Chief Lockard. “Now this streamlines the entire process, so if someone activates for a hard lockdown that alert is going to come in within a few seconds.”

Gwinnett County Public Schools is also rolling out a new way to report security concerns anonymously through, GCPS Tips.

It’s accessible through a new mobile app, or desktop web browser.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.