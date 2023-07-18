3-Degree Guarantee
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
By Megan Grisham
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Circle) - Despite being one of the most heavily tattooed musicians in the country rock crossover scene, Jelly Roll admitted that there are many tattoos on his body that he wishes he hadn’t gotten over the years.

During an interview with Jason Bailey on the Audacy Check In, Jelly Roll was questioned about his tattoo regrets.

“Oh, 96% of them. I have more tattoo regrets than I do, ‘Man I’m glad I got this,’” Jelly Roll candidly admitted.

“How you think at 16 years old and how you think at 36 years old are so dramatically far apart from each other. It’s embarrassing,” he added.

Jelly Roll’s extensive use of tattoos as a form of self-expression is evident, as he has body art from head to toe.

“The tour tattoos I would keep ‘cause they do have a cool story, but the rest of these are like, ‘Yeah dude, I can’t believe I thought like that,’” he told Bailey.

Giving a prime example of one of his regrets, he jokingly pointed out, “I’ve got a Gerber baby smoking a joint tattooed on my arm. I don’t know who authorized this in my life or who was around me at this moment, but I hate them.”

Jelly Roll’s tattoos have become a distinctive trademark for the music sensation, making it quite surprising that he isn’t particularly fond of them.

However, the artist recently underwent an appearance transformation by shaving off all of his hair in a TikTok video.

Although his many tattoos are just one thing that his fans love about him, it raises the question of whether fans could witness another transformation in the future if he decides to have some of his tattoos removed.

