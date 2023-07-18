Loved ones to gather for funeral of innocent bystander killed in Atlanta

FOREST PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mourners will gather Tuesday to remember a murder victim who, according to family members, was an innocent bystander during a shooting in an Atlanta neighborhood.

Tovis Raines Jr., 29, died July 9 on McDaniel Street in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of southwest Atlanta.

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Tamica Dozier, Raines’ aunt.

Raines had two sons, ages 12 and three, who are now without a father.

“He played a major part in their lives,” said Dozier. “He tried to instill nurturing he got from his dad in his children and significant other. He is going to be missed, very much so.”

Loved ones gathered three days after the murder pleading for the public’s help in finding the killer.

The funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Living Faith Tabernacle Church, located at 5880 Old Dixie Highway in Forest Park, GA 30297.

At last check, Atlanta police had not identified any suspects.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department. Also, tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637, or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

