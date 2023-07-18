Man who shot at Pickens County deputies dies in hospital after shootout, GBI says

JASPER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who shot at deputies in Pickens County on Monday has died, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement.

Norman Dawson, 56, reportedly walked outside of a home in Jasper with a ballistic vest and rifle near 9 a.m. Dawson was then shot several times after exchanging gunfire with Pickens County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the GBI said. He was taken to a hospital and died shortly afterward.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man in ballistic vest shot after firing at Pickens County deputies, sheriff says

The GBI, which stepped in to investigate on Monday, said the deputies were originally called to the scene when a concerned family member called 911. The family member said they heard a gunshot go off during a call with Dawson and were afraid he had a gun.

The GBI continues to investigate, the agency said. This is the 53rd officer-involved shooting it has looked into this year.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.