3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

MARTA bus driver falls asleep, crashes into utility pole, causing power surge

Valerie Daniel Walker Jones’ home in historic Collier Heights needs about $25,000 in electrical repairs.
MARTA bus driver falls asleep, crashes into utility pole, causing power surge
By Harry Samler
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A MARTA bus driver fell asleep while driving one of her routes and crashed into a utility pole, causing a power surge into a homeowner’s residence.

MARTA officials confirmed the crash that happened on July 11 around 7:30 p.m., and sent power surging through Valerie Daniel Walker Jones’ home in historic Collier Heights.

“I thought the house was about to explode,” Jones said, adding she didn’t know what happened until her two grandsons told her to look out the window.

MARTA said the driver was going down a curved hill on Collier Road when she fell asleep. The driver crossed the center line, hit a utility pole at the edge of Jones’ yard, where it came to a stop. No passengers were on the bus.

Jones said the bus driver apologized and admitted she’d fallen asleep.

MARTA is taking full responsibility for the accident.

MORE FROM BETTER CALL HARRY
Home renovation catastrophe leaves Atlanta man living in a shed
Here’s why a home warranty for your air conditioner is a bad idea

The day after the accident, Jones contacted Atlanta News First Investigates because, she said, Georgia Power told her it could not reconnect power because of the extensive damage. That day’s heat index was near 100 degrees.

“They told me the earliest they could come out here was early next week,” Jones said on July 12.

Got a problem? Here’s a list of helpful resources from Better Call Harry
CBS46's Better Call Harry met one Rheem water heater customer that says fixing the defective...

MARTA officials sent a disaster relief specialist to her home shortly after she spoke with Atlanta News First Investigates. It approved a hotel for Jones, and later approved an airBNB.

Electricians said Jones’ house needs to be rewired, with initial estimates at more than $25,000. MARTA officials said the agency is deeply sorry about the incident and will pay all of Jones’ expenses.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Former President Trump fails again to quash special grand jury report
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Cameron Hopkins
Bond denied for man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-girlfriend
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role

Latest News

MARTA bus driver falls asleep, crashes into utility pole, causing power surge
Skiplagged
Buying a plane ticket? Read this first
Breaking down the consequences of 'Skiplagged'
Alta Toro, a modern Latin American restaurant in Midtown, wins this week's Golden Spatula Award!
Restaurant Report Card: Waffle House fails with 62; Alta Toro earns 100