Nurse who tried to bring contraband to Clayton Co. Jail arrested, sheriff’s office says

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A now former nurse at the Clayton County Jail was arrested after attempting to bring in contraband to the facility, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Geraldine Moore was arrested on Monday after attempting to bring in contraband and two cell phones to the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the contraband was 21 Percocet pills that were wrapped in tissue.

Moore’s vehicle was also searched and additional drugs and firearms were found, the sheriff’s office said.

“There is nothing you can do to hide, you will be found. Play silly games and you will win silly prizes,” Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said.

The sheriff’s office said Moore was arrested on multiple charges.

Allen said more charges and terminations of other employees are possible.

