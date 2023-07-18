Atlanta rap legend Jeezy set to release new book in August

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Award-winning and multi-platinum Atlanta rapper, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Jeezy joined Atlanta News First for an interview where he opened up about his new book titled, “Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe,” and its theme of overcoming hard times. He also talked about his music and inspirations.

“Born into poverty and raised in a small town in the middle of South Georgia’s so-called “Black belt,” Jeezy realized at an early age that nothing was going to come easy, there were no handouts headed his way, and if he ever wanted anything in life, he was going to have to get out there and get it on his own,” according to the bio to the book. “So that’s what he did. Now, for the first time, Jeezy retraces his steps, going back to day one to share how he turned nothing into something, stayed solid, survived the trap, and triumphed over adversity to become the successful artist, father, husband, entrepreneur, and philanthropist that he is today.”

A part of the title “Ya Gotta Believe” is a line Jeezy used in the Intro to his hit debut album “Thug Motivation 101″ released in 2005.

Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, has had a monumental impact on music, culture, community, and business in Atlanta and beyond since he first burst onto the scene nearly two decades ago.

Jeezy, who often refers to himself as “The Snowman,” is known for his ground-breaking hits, platinum albums, and classic mixtapes. He has also impacted millions around the world with his inspirational story of overcoming personal trials and tribulations and turning his life around to become successful.

“This is for all my day ones and everybody that’s been down with me since the beginning. This is the greatest story never told,” Jeezy said in an Instagram post in June.

In March, Jeezy joined T.I. and other hip-hop heavyweights at State Farm Arena as part of the “Legendz of the Streetz Reloaded” tour.

Jeezy is best known for “Dem Boyz”, “And Then What”, “Go Crazy”, “Put On”, “I Got Money,” “Lose My Mind,” “Love in This Club,” “Seen it All,” “Air Force Ones,” “Dey Know Remix,” “RIP,” “Get Your Mind Right,” “So Icy,” “Dey Know Remix,” “Get Right,” “Top Back Remix,” “I Ain’t Gonna Hold You,” “Standing Ovation”, “Grew Up a Screw Up” and more.

“Jeezy’s energy was always great, man. He is a hustler, so he already had money before his music,” said popular music producer Drumma Boy. “He was the one cat that would pull up in a Lamborghini or Ferrari.”

Drumma Boy produced multiple songs for Jeezy, including some of his biggest hits “I Put On” and “Standing Ovation.”

“I couldn’t give him regular beats,” he previously told Atlanta News First. “Everything with Jeezy was triumphant. Every anthem. Even Standing Ovation, I had the intro to the album and it ended up being one of the most popular songs on the album with so many quotables.”

In June, the Urban League of Greater Atlanta recognized Jeezy with the Champion Award for his countless contributions to music, community, and business.

“His full impact has yet to be realized,” Urban League of Greater Atlanta President and CEO Nancy Flake Johnson previously told Atlanta News First. “He doesn’t want to just be known as a rapper. He is an entrepreneur, he’s a businessman, he owns property, and he just wrote a book. He really wants the book to inspire people, to really push through and be their best selves. I think he is coming into his full-blown own.”

“Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe” will be available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, and more. It will also be available on e-books and audiobooks. To preorder, click here.

