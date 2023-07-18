‘They have the money to fix it’: DeKalb County apartment tenants complain about broken elevators, faulty security gates

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents at a DeKalb County apartment complex want answers from management about broken elevators and faulty security gates.

Cell phone video shows not one, but two broken elevators in Building 1000 at the Arium at Lenox Park apartments in Brookhaven.

Robynn Johnson lives at the complex and said she first noticed the problem back last December.

“They said, ‘Oh yes, we’re looking into it. We’re getting some contractors out.’ And this was like in January at this point,” Johnson said. “We just hope that it can be resolved sooner rather than later.”

Several tenants told Atlanta News First they have been complaining to management for several months now and nothing has been done to fix them.

“They have the money to fix it. My grandfather, he’s a disabled vet and he has to walk up and down the stairs every day just to get in the house because they can’t fix the elevators,” Amadious Demingo, another tenant, said.

According to the American Disabilities Act, building owners have a responsibility to repair broken elevators promptly. Otherwise, they could be in violation of the Fair Housing Act.

“One of my neighbors has kids, so going up and down the stairs with strollers can be difficult. The older residents going up and down the stairs can be difficult for them,” Johnson said.

To make matters worse, residents told Atlanta News First they also have safety concerns since security gates on the property do not work either.

“Just do better and make this place secure how it is supposed to be,” Demingo said.

Atlanta News First went to the leasing office to question management about the issues and they said they contacted corporate. WANF also contacted the property manager, Carroll Organization, and they said they were aware of the issues and will be providing an update on repairs in the next 24 hours.

