3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Two-vehicle wreck kills 5 in fiery crash on northeast Georgia highway

Five people are dead after a wreck on a busy northeast Georgia highway.
Five people are dead after a wreck on a busy northeast Georgia highway.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO, Ga. (AP) — Five people are dead after a wreck on a busy northeast Georgia highway.

State troopers say Avonlea Holtzclaw of Dahlonega was trying to cross U.S. 23 in a Ford Explorer Sunday afternoon when a driver going northbound hit her. The wreck happened near Alto in Habersham County.

Holtzclaw, 29, died in the wreck as did two children in her SUV, ages 5 and 6. Mitchell Boggs, a 58-year-old Marietta man who was driving a Chevrolet Corvette southbound, also died, as did an unnamed passenger.

Both vehicles caught fire, and all the occupants of the vehicles died before they could be taken to a hospital.

The fiery crash shut down the highway, a major artery between the north Georgia mountains and Gainesville, for nearly five hours.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Former President Trump fails again to quash special grand jury report
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend from work, kills her in standoff with police
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role

Latest News

Backpack in the Park fundraiser
Atlanta nonprofit to hold fundraiser for annual backpack giveaway
A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend from work, kills her in standoff with police
Tovis Raines Jr. was shot and killed July 9, 2023, in southwest Atlanta.
Loved ones to gather for funeral of innocent bystander killed in Atlanta
Loved ones to gather for funeral of innocent bystander killed in Atlanta