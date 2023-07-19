3-Degree Guarantee
14-year-old boy ‘grazed in the head’ in DeKalb County, police say

Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.(KAIT)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 14-year-old boy was injured after police said he was grazed in the head in DeKalb County.

Police rushed to the 2700 block of Green Marsh Court after reports of a person who was shot. 

A 14-year-old boy was found with a graze wound to the head. He was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of his injuries and his identity were not released.

According to investigators, “a vehicle drove by the residence and fired multiple rounds into the residence.”

