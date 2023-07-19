15 residents displaced by fire at Stockbridge apartment complex

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Red Cross says seven families have been displaced after an apartment fire Wednesday morning in Henry County.

It happened at the Harrell Apartment complex on Harrell Drive in Stockbridge.

Red Cross volunteers say they assisted seven families, a total of 15 people, with comfort kits, direct client assistance, and recovery planning to the families to meet their disaster-caused needs.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

