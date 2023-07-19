3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

15 residents displaced by fire at Stockbridge apartment complex

File - Fire truck
File - Fire truck(Canva)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Red Cross says seven families have been displaced after an apartment fire Wednesday morning in Henry County.

It happened at the Harrell Apartment complex on Harrell Drive in Stockbridge.

Red Cross volunteers say they assisted seven families, a total of 15 people, with comfort kits, direct client assistance, and recovery planning to the families to meet their disaster-caused needs.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Former President Trump fails again to quash special grand jury report
Valerie Daniel Walker Jones’ home in historic Collier Heights needs about $25,000 in electrical...
MARTA bus driver falls asleep, crashes into utility pole, causing power surge
First Alert | Triple digit heat indices Thursday!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated strong to severe storms possible overnight
Deadly Applebee's parking lot shooting.in unincorporated Stone Mountain.
1 found shot to death in Applebee’s parking lot in Stone Mountain, police say

Latest News

Monroe County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, drug paraphernalia. Teresa Collins Burley (top...
Monroe County woman arrested after authorities find meth, marijuana in home
Powers Ferry Road water main break.
Water main break closes portion of Powers Ferry Road
The BP on Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County.
Owner of gas station gunned down while outside arranging merchandise, employee says
Former Chief Justice Harold D. Melton
Mableton hires former GA chief justice to fight lawsuit that seeks to dissolve new city