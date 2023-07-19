65-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 65-year-old man who has a history of dementia.

David Stovall was seen on July 18 at 4575 Boulder Park Dr. in a silver Chevy Silverado with the tag TCZ9995.

Stovall is described as a white man with brown eyes and gray hair. He is 5-feet-8 inches in height and weighs 164 pounds. He was last seen wearing gold pants, a red shirt, and black shoes.

Anyone who has contact with Stovall is asked to contact Atlanta police at 404-546-4235 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.