65-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Atlanta, police say

David Stovall
David Stovall(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 65-year-old man who has a history of dementia.

David Stovall was seen on July 18 at 4575 Boulder Park Dr. in a silver Chevy Silverado with the tag TCZ9995.

Stovall is described as a white man with brown eyes and gray hair. He is 5-feet-8 inches in height and weighs 164 pounds. He was last seen wearing gold pants, a red shirt, and black shoes.

Anyone who has contact with Stovall is asked to contact Atlanta police at 404-546-4235 or dial 911.

Neighbors upset after 400-year-old tree was removed without proper permit
Cobb Sheriff K9 helps find missing elderly woman
Cobb County K9 unit tracks down missing elderly woman
