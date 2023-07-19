3-Degree Guarantee
All sections of Chattahoochee River back open after E. Coli contamination

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All sections of the Chattahoochee River are back open after a sewage spill left dangerously high levels of E. coli in the water, according to the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

The spill, originating from the Big Creek Wastewater Treatment facility in Roswell, prompted a more than 15-mile closure of the river from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to all downstream sections of the park.

Frequent water quality testing was conducted but for weeks officials said the river would have to remain closed, citing “bacteria levels exceed the Environmental Protection Agency recommended limits for recreation.”

At one point a sample read 100,000 parts E.coli per milliliter. The Fulton County standard is 200 parts E.coli per milliliter.

On Wednesday, the riverkeeper announced that the river would reopen to the public, adding that U.S. Public Health Service officials observed continual improvement in sampling results and process improvements at the Fulton County facility.

The investigation into impacts on wildlife, vegetation, and aquatic resources remains ongoing.

River goers are being reminded to always wear a life vest and check flow rate and weather conditions before doing any water activities.

More information about the Chattahoochee River can be found here.

